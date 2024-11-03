Listen to the deep dive:

I was listening to a late-night podcast about ancient tombs. It was supposed to be a mindless distraction, something to fall asleep to. But as I watched, a question hit me like a bomb: What if I only had a few months left to live? Would I have any regrets? And, just like that, I was wide awake.

For many, especially after fifty, it's a taboo question. It lurks in our minds, but it feels wrong to explore it. Yet, facing it might be what we need to make the changes we've been putting off. I found a podcast with Alua Arthur, a death doula. She advocates for thinking about mortality as a way to live more authentically. I had to dig deeper.

The Unlikely Freedom in Considering Death

Alua Arthur explains that facing the reality of our finite time isn’t morbid—it’s liberating. Thinking about the end gives us a front-row seat to the significant parts of life. This isn’t about fear. It's about clarity. When we confront death, we shed the noise of everyone else’s expectations. The opinions that held us back now feel flimsy, and our true desires become clearer.

Think of it like this: If you knew this year was your last, would you still be at the same job? Living in the same place? Staying silent about your dreams? Most of us wouldn’t. And that’s where the power lies.

Here is some inspiration to get you thinking:

Why This Thought Makes Us Uncomfortable (But Why It’s Worth It)

We avoid thinking about death because it makes us uncomfortable. It’s because we grew up in a culture that sees aging as something to fight, to deny. But denying death doesn’t keep us young; it prevents us from living to our fullest potential. When I finally asked those hard questions, I saw I'd wasted energy on things that didn't matter. Instead of fearing judgment, I began to fear regret.

It’s funny, isn’t it? We don’t want to admit it, but other people's thoughts shape our actions. We take the “safe” job, stay in situations that don’t light us up, and tell ourselves we’ll chase our dreams “someday.” But someday isn’t a promise; it’s a "maybe.". And the older we get, the more urgent that "maybe" feels.

My mission in life is not merely to survive, but to thrive; and to do so with some passion, some compassion, some humor, and some style.” ~ Maya Angelou

Getting Real with Ourselves

Alua Arthur suggests an exercise:

Write down everything you want to do, not by the end of your life but within the next year. Then imagine that time is cut in half. How does that list change? The reality check is sobering and freeing. The distractions and detours fade immediately, leaving only the life you want.

When I tried it, my list transformed. I saw clear actions, not vague hopes. No more deferring dreams or shrinking to fit someone else's mold. And let’s be real here: these questions are raw and honest. You’ll feel discomfort, relief, and even regret for time lost. But, as Arthur says, regret can be our most powerful motivator if we listen to it.

A Vision Board for Reinvention

So, where do we go from here? Allow yourself to reflect honestly. Don't try to "fix" anything right away. See what comes up. Next, create a vision board. It should show not your "someday" goals but what you want now. It should align with your gut.

The goal isn’t to dwell on death but to use it as a lens to focus on life. Gather your ideas, images, and words. They should reflect the life you would choose if time were short. What do you see?

If you’re ready to start fresh and explore the life that truly calls to you, create a vision board this week. Imagine it's your roadmap to reinvention. And let it be a constant reminder that life is too short for anything less than what makes your heart sing.

Here’s to living without regrets. 🌹

