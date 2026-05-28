The Second Bloom 🥀🌹

The Second Bloom 🥀🌹

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Done waiting: Real Conversation About Starting Over After 50

A recording from Desiree Brown-Quilty and Jerry Keszka's live video
Desiree Brown-Quilty's avatar
Jerry Keszka's avatar
Desiree Brown-Quilty and Jerry Keszka
May 28, 2026

Thank you Margaret Williams, MS, ACC, Deliberate Move, Melissa M, and many others for tuning into my live video with Jerry Keszka! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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