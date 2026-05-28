Thank you Margaret Williams, MS, ACC, Deliberate Move, Melissa M, and many others for tuning into my live video with Jerry Keszka! Join me for my next live video in the app.
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Done waiting: Real Conversation About Starting Over After 50
A recording from Desiree Brown-Quilty and Jerry Keszka's live video
May 28, 2026
Life Reimagined 🥀🌹 Podcast
The Life Reimagined podcast is hosted by Desiree Brown, a woman over 50 who has moved to 11 different countries. We talk with women who have reinvented themselves after 50. Our guests share their motivation and their journey to reinvention.The Life Reimagined podcast is hosted by Desiree Brown, a woman over 50 who has moved to 11 different countries. We talk with women who have reinvented themselves after 50. Our guests share their motivation and their journey to reinvention.
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