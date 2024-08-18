Have you ever wondered if you are doing what you are meant to do?

After so many years on this planet, I am still not 100% sure. With every step of exploring and experimenting, I am getting closer to figuring it out. I'm getting to know myself better. And so are you. The journey of discovery is different for everyone.

This week, I listened to the fascinating story of Francis, a man who knew what he wanted. He focused on and dedicated much of his life to pursuing his dream. Get inspired by Francis Ngannou.

Not all of us are as sure about your mission as Francis is. There are ways to figure out your purpose.

The Japanese have a concept called Ikigai. Ikigai is a way to find your purpose. It involves exploring four things: what you love, what you're good at, what the world needs, and what you can be paid for.

“The meaning of life is to find your gift. The purpose of life is to give it away.” ~ Pablo Picasso

Not sure what kind of life you want? Start with your vision board.

