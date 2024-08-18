Do You Know What You Want To Do?
I am not 100% sure
Have you ever wondered if you are doing what you are meant to do?
After so many years on this planet, I am still not 100% sure. With every step of exploring and experimenting, I am getting closer to figuring it out. I'm getting to know myself better. And so are you. The journey of discovery is different for everyone.
This week, I listened to the fascinating story of Francis, a man who knew what he wanted. He focused on and dedicated much of his life to pursuing his dream. Get inspired by Francis Ngannou.
Not all of us are as sure about your mission as Francis is. There are ways to figure out your purpose.
The Japanese have a concept called Ikigai. Ikigai is a way to find your purpose. It involves exploring four things: what you love, what you're good at, what the world needs, and what you can be paid for.
“The meaning of life is to find your gift. The purpose of life is to give it away.”
~ Pablo Picasso
Not sure what kind of life you want? Start with your vision board.
Hi Jennie, love the question.
As a fellow multipassionate 😊, it was pretty much the same for me.
I felt as if I was doing sthg wrong when I was not employed in a 9-5 job. I always ached to escape the 9-5, so I could breathe. Then I would run back to the 9-5 as I felt I was doing something wrong and feared I would have to “sacrifice” my lifestyle because I wouldn’t be able to make ends meet.
Well I am past 50 and don’t have any more time to waste not giving it a real try beyond 1 year.
I have already decided…going to step into the unknown of following my gut. I have so much to share and the universe has been giving me so many signs. You know how it is… when you decide .. the universe supports you😊🤞🏾😊❤️
As a multipassionate, this is a surprisingly hard thing to decide. I have spent most of my life working on Plan B without realizing, because Plan A - writing - was ensconced in a narrative about never making ends meet. Seeing what is possible for others on Substack has finally given me the ability to rewrite the story and chase after Plan A!
The ikigai method is an excellent way to figure this out; I often recommend it to others who love too many things to decide. I'm curious about you, Desiree. What are you deciding between?