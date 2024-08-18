The Second Bloom 🥀🌹

Desiree Brown-Quilty
Aug 18

Hi Jennie, love the question.

As a fellow multipassionate 😊, it was pretty much the same for me.

I felt as if I was doing sthg wrong when I was not employed in a 9-5 job. I always ached to escape the 9-5, so I could breathe. Then I would run back to the 9-5 as I felt I was doing something wrong and feared I would have to “sacrifice” my lifestyle because I wouldn’t be able to make ends meet.

Well I am past 50 and don’t have any more time to waste not giving it a real try beyond 1 year.

I have already decided…going to step into the unknown of following my gut. I have so much to share and the universe has been giving me so many signs. You know how it is… when you decide .. the universe supports you😊🤞🏾😊❤️

Jennie O'Connor ❌👑
Aug 18

As a multipassionate, this is a surprisingly hard thing to decide. I have spent most of my life working on Plan B without realizing, because Plan A - writing - was ensconced in a narrative about never making ends meet. Seeing what is possible for others on Substack has finally given me the ability to rewrite the story and chase after Plan A!

The ikigai method is an excellent way to figure this out; I often recommend it to others who love too many things to decide. I'm curious about you, Desiree. What are you deciding between?

