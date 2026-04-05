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The Conversation Many Women Avoid

Money is often the quiet fear behind relocation.

Not because women are irresponsible.

But because they assume the numbers will close the door.

Yet in many cases, the opposite happens.

Once the financial picture becomes clear, the move begins to feel more realistic.

Financial Fear Is Often Vague

When numbers are undefined, it is easy to imagine the worst.

The move will be too expensive.

That income will disappear.

That stability will vanish.

But clarity changes the conversation.

The Three Numbers That Matter Most

Three numbers tend to bring the most clarity.

Cost of living in the destination country The cost of relocation itself Your financial runway while settling in

These numbers do not need to be perfect.

They simply need to be visible.

Income Often Looks Different

Relocating rarely means income disappears.

More often, the structure of income changes.

Some women continue remote work.

Others consult or freelance.

Some shift to part-time work because living costs are lower.

The form changes.

The possibility remains.

Financial Clarity Creates Calm

The goal of this conversation is not to eliminate uncertainty.

It is to replace vague fear with informed decisions.

Once the numbers are understood, planning becomes possible.

If You’re Considering This Move

If relocating abroad before 2027 is part of your plan, financial clarity is one of the first foundations to build.

Soon, I’ll be opening the first Move Before 2027™ cohort for women who want structured guidance as they begin this process.

Move Before 2027™ is an 8-week live program for women over 50 who are serious about relocating abroad and want a clear, structured way to begin.

Inside the program, we focus on:

• Choosing your destination with clarity

• Understanding your visa and legal pathway

• Designing how your income will work abroad

• Creating a realistic timeline for your move

So you can:

• Move forward with confidence instead of uncertainty

• Turn your idea into a structured plan

• Begin taking real steps toward relocation

By the end of the program:

• Your move is no longer something you are thinking about

• It is something you are actively working toward

Wanna join? Sign up here.

Have a great week 🌹.