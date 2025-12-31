I was reluctant to get on the end-of-the-year reflections bandwagon, but I saw this post by Uma Thana Balasingham. You can find Uma on Raw with Uma on YouTube and on LinkedIn. She is on her own reinvention journey, just as we are.

I loved the questions she asks at the end of every year, and I wanted to share them with you.

Here are the questions she asks at the end of each year. Her clarifications mirror how I feel, too.



1. What am I doing when no one is watching?

Not where I think my time goes. Where it actually goes. This question has exposed every lie I've told myself about my priorities.



2. What is the next right move for me?

This one anchors me when life gets hard. When I'm spiraling, I don't need a five-year plan. I need the next right step. Sometimes this could sound like "getting out of bed".



3. What feels like play to me but work to others?

This is how I know what I'm supposed to be doing with my life. If it drains you but lights me up, I'm probably supposed to be doing it.



4. Who am I spending time with, and why?

This question cost me friends. Some people were in my life out of habit, not intention. I let them go. It was the right call.



5. Am I living the rich life I designed, or drifting from it?

I used to ask "what does my rich life look like?" Now I know. The harder question is whether I'm actually choosing it or just admiring it from a distance.



6. How well am I treating my body, and why?

My body is the only place I have to live. How I treat it tells me everything about how much I actually believe I deserve to be here.



7. What am I still negotiating with that's already over?

This one is new. And it's the hardest. Some thoughts, some relationships, some identities, some versions of myself - they're done. But I keep showing up to the negotiation table anyway. Hoping for a different outcome. There isn't one.



8. Am I building a life I can sustain, or just one people admire?

I've spent years building things that looked impressive. Chasing metrics that meant everything to me, and then suddenly nothing. Saying yes to places I didn't want to be at. I'm banishing the idea of performing my life instead of living it.



These questions don't give me answers. They give me clarity.

Even if it's clarity that I don't really want to hear.



And clarity is what I'm taking into 2026.



What's the question you keep circling but won't answer?

Thank you to those of you who’ve subscribed, followed, and engaged with my posts.

Much love.