August Reflections: Friendship, Fear, and Finding Our Way Forward
Because looking back is sometimes the bravest way to move forward.
Listen to the Deep Dive:
When the month ends, it’s not just a page on the calendar we’re turning — it’s a chance to pause, breathe, and look back at what just happened… even if it felt like a blur.
August — wow. That was a ride.
This month has been a mix of sunshine, soul work, and deep conversations, all while I’ve been back in Jamaica, reconnecting with friends and family I hadn’t seen in far too long. There’s something sacred about returning to your roots while stepping into a new version of yourself — especially when that version is trying to guide other women over 50 to figure out not just what they want to do, but how actually to begin.
We’ve had some powerful talks lately on friendship, mindset, and starting over— the real stuff. The kind of things that don’t come with a blueprint.
In case you missed it, here’s a quick roundup of what we’ve explored this month (and yes, I still can’t believe how much we covered):
💬 What Nobody Tells You About Friendship After 50
The invisible rules, the surprising losses, and the unexpected joy of making new soul connections later in life.
🛤️ Where are You On Your Reinvention Journey
A check-in for those of us still figuring it out in real time (hand raised over here).
🧠 Mastering Your Mind After 50 (Without Running off to Bali)
Because wherever you go, your thoughts come with you — yes, even to Bali.
🌀 Reinvention Isn’t About Change: It’s About Mastering Your Mind
The hard part isn’t the plan. It’s what happens between your ears.
🎙️ Life Reimagined 110: Lisa-Marie Cabrelli — From Corporate Grind to Creative Freedom
A candid conversation about fear, reinvention, and creative freedom after 50.
✨ Starting Over at 50: Navigating Fear, Freedom, and New Beginnings
Because fear doesn’t disappear, but we can learn to walk beside it.
📣 What’s Really Going on in This Space (and What’s Happening Tonight)
A behind-the-scenes look at how this community — and conversation — is evolving.
And if you’re one of my beautiful paid subscribers, here’s what we unpacked in our Sunday Zoom chats this month — spoiler alert: they got real, fast:
💪Silencing the Inner Critic
What does your inner critic say — and how do you talk back to her?
🧩 The Art of Starting Small
Because big dreams begin with tiny, sometimes awkward, steps.
🔮 Your Future Self Will Thank You
The decisions you make today shape the woman you’re becoming tomorrow.
💪 The Confidence to Begin Again
No, it doesn’t show up first — it shows up after you start.
🧘 The Pause Before the Pivot
That weird, foggy in-between space? That’s where the magic starts to simmer.
So if August taught me anything, it’s this: you don’t need a massive leap, a brand-new plan, or a breakthrough to begin again. What you need is the willingness to slow down, reflect, connect, and keep going, even when it’s messy and uncertain.
Because let’s be honest, none of us really have it all figured out.
And maybe that’s okay.
Have a great week ahead!🌹