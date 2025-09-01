Listen to the Deep Dive:

When the month ends, it’s not just a page on the calendar we’re turning — it’s a chance to pause, breathe, and look back at what just happened… even if it felt like a blur.

August — wow. That was a ride.

This month has been a mix of sunshine, soul work, and deep conversations, all while I’ve been back in Jamaica, reconnecting with friends and family I hadn’t seen in far too long. There’s something sacred about returning to your roots while stepping into a new version of yourself — especially when that version is trying to guide other women over 50 to figure out not just what they want to do, but how actually to begin.

We’ve had some powerful talks lately on friendship, mindset, and starting over— the real stuff. The kind of things that don’t come with a blueprint.

If you haven’t taken the Where Are You On Your Reinvention Journey poll yet, I’d love for you to. It’s a gentle nudge to check in with yourself — not for me, for you. Because knowing where you stand makes it easier to take the next step, even if it’s just a tiny one.

In case you missed it, here’s a quick roundup of what we’ve explored this month (and yes, I still can’t believe how much we covered):

And if you’re one of my beautiful paid subscribers, here’s what we unpacked in our Sunday Zoom chats this month — spoiler alert: they got real, fast:

💪 Silencing the Inner Critic What does your inner critic say — and how do you talk back to her?

🧩 The Art of Starting Small

Because big dreams begin with tiny, sometimes awkward, steps.

🔮 Your Future Self Will Thank You

The decisions you make today shape the woman you’re becoming tomorrow.

💪 The Confidence to Begin Again

No, it doesn’t show up first — it shows up after you start.

🧘 The Pause Before the Pivot

That weird, foggy in-between space? That’s where the magic starts to simmer.

So if August taught me anything, it’s this: you don’t need a massive leap, a brand-new plan, or a breakthrough to begin again. What you need is the willingness to slow down, reflect, connect, and keep going, even when it’s messy and uncertain.

Because let’s be honest, none of us really have it all figured out.

And maybe that’s okay.

Have a great week ahead!🌹