Have you ever said, “I am not smart enough,” “I don’t have enough time to pursue my passion,” or “I am too old to switch careers”?

Those are limiting beliefs. Stop it!

Limiting beliefs are statements about reality that we believe are absolute truths. They prevent us from growing and becoming the people we want to be.

Limiting beliefs can stop you from applying for your dream job. You don't think you're qualified. These beliefs might make you feel like you can’t do something because it is too difficult.

Read how Mark Manson defines our limiting beliefs. Then, learn how to question them. Asking the right questions helps to turn the beliefs around.

Listen to Shelly Lefkoe, co-founder of the Lefkoe Institute, discuss how limiting beliefs are costing us and how to overcome them.

“Believe you can, and you're halfway there.” – Theodore Roosevelt.

