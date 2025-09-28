Listen to the Deep Dive:

When “Fine” Isn’t Enough

I know what it feels like to want more. To wake up in the morning, glance around your life, and think quietly to yourself, is this really it? You’ve ticked the boxes. You’ve done the responsible things. You’ve built the life that was expected of you. But somewhere in the middle of that routine — the job, the family, the obligations — you start to feel that tug. That whisper that maybe this isn’t the whole story. Maybe there’s more.

I’ve been there. And for me, that whisper turned into a decision that would change everything. One contract. One plane ticket. One classroom in a country I had never lived in before. That first yes to teaching abroad didn’t just change where I lived. It changed how I lived.

Reinvention Looked Impossible

Back then, I thought reinvention was for someone else. You know the type, younger women, braver women, women who seemed freer than me. The ones who didn’t have responsibilities weighing them down, or years of a certain kind of life behind them.

On paper, my story looked like success. I had a stable career, I was respected in my field, and from the outside, it looked like I had things figured out. But inside, I felt restless. My days blurred together. I couldn’t shake the feeling that I was living the same year over and over again. It was safe, yes. Predictable, yes. But fulfilling? Not really. That’s the thing nobody tells you about “fine.” Fine can quietly drain the life out of you.

Fear at the Edge of Change

When the opportunity to teach abroad first landed in my lap, my initial reaction wasn’t excitement. It was fear. A heavy, throat-tightening, stomach-turning kind of fear. I remember lying awake at night asking myself questions I couldn’t answer. What if I failed? What if I hated it? What if I ended up broke, alone, and regretting everything?

It felt like standing on the edge of a cliff and staring into the unknown. I wondered what people would say. Would they think I had lost my mind? Would they whisper that I was running away from something? Would they judge me for starting over when most people my age were supposed to be “settled”?

The truth is, I judged myself first. I questioned my courage. I questioned my choices. I questioned whether I even deserved to want more. It’s incredible how quickly your inner critic shows up when you even think about doing something bold.

I booked a 6-month return ticket to Vietnam on Lufthansa. I stayed 3 years.

The Lesson of Saying Yes

But here’s what I discovered: reinvention doesn’t have an age limit. It doesn’t matter if you’re 25 or 55 or 72. Reinvention isn’t about waiting for the perfect time or about having every single detail mapped out. It isn’t about being fearless or endlessly brave.

It’s about saying yes to possibility. Just one yes. That one contract. That one flight. That one classroom. Over the years, those yeses added up — to 11 countries, 90 passport stamps, and a life that looks nothing like the one I almost settled for. Reinvention doesn’t happen in one dramatic sweep. It happens every time you choose to step into the unknown, even with shaky hands.

How to Begin Your Reinvention

Here’s what helped me move from stuck to free:

Give yourself permission – Stop waiting for someone else to approve your dreams. Nobody’s going to hand you a permission slip. You have to write your own. Start small – Reinvention doesn’t require selling your house and moving to Bali tomorrow. It could be applying for a one-year teaching contract abroad, trying out a new career path, or even carving out time for a project that lights you up. Small leaps add up to big changes. Find your community – Reinvention can be lonely if you don’t have the right people around you. Surround yourself with women who are also rewriting their stories. You’ll be amazed at how quickly your fear shrinks when you’re in a circle of support instead of judgment.

Reinvention Has No Age Limit

Here’s the thing: you don’t have to stay where you are. You don’t have to keep shrinking to fit the life you’ve outgrown. You don’t have to keep waiting until you’re “ready,” because ready never comes.

You can reinvent yourself. At 40. At 50. At 70. Anytime. Again and again, if you want to. Reinvention is not a one-time event. It’s a choice. And it’s always available to you.

Ready for Your Next Chapter?

If you’re ready to explore your next chapter, join me at the ExodUS Summit 2025 — a gathering of black women who are daring to design lives they don’t need a vacation from. I will be a panelist on the Teaching Abroad session. The summit is the place where conversations about how to finance those possibilities and turn them into concrete plans, and where you’ll see firsthand that you are not alone in wanting more.

👉 Learn more about Exodus Summit here (affiliate link)

P.S. Want personal guidance?

Book a 30-minute 1:1 with me — we’ll map your path to international teaching and reinvention.

No pressure. Just clarity.

