Ten years ago, I did something wild.

I moved to Senegal.

Found a tiny apartment.

Bought a car.

Started a baking business from scratch, in French.

And called it Vanilla Bean.

I baked.

I sold at markets.

I hired and trained someone to help me again, in a language I didn’t speak fluently.

It wasn’t easy. But it was mine.

Why Senegal?

Because I had been there before.

And something in me said, “This is where your new chapter begins.”

But let me be honest, that year nearly broke me.

My first car was a total lemon.

Sales were slow.

My income wasn’t steady. Had to make new friends.

And the hardest part? I was no longer “a teacher.” A full-time one.

That title, the one that made me feel grounded, respected, and useful, was gone.

And with it, a part of my identity…

My ego had to die before I could become who I was meant to be.

I was alone.

No roadmap.

No one around me truly understood what I was doing or why.

But deep down, I knew there was more for me.

And if you’re still reading this..

I bet that whisper lives in you too.

If you’re a woman over 50 and feel stuck, invisible, or unsure about where to start…

You don’t need to overhaul your life overnight.

But you do need to start somewhere.

You need the confidence to believe there’s something more — and to take the first step toward it.

It’s not about big, flashy reinventions.

It’s about helping you rebuild your confidence from the inside out — so you can start listening to that voice inside you again.

If you’ve ever felt like:

“I know there’s more for me, but I don’t know where to begin…”

This is where you begin.

And I’ll leave you with this poem by Devon Brough that says it better than I ever could:

Marriage is hard.

Divorce is hard.

Choose your hard. Obesity is hard.

Being fit is hard.

Choose your hard. Being in debt is hard.

Being financially disciplined is hard.

Choose your hard. Communication is hard.

Not communicating is hard.

Choose your hard. Life will never be easy.

It will always be hard.

But we can choose our hard.

Pick wisely.

