In celebration of the launch of my first digital video course, I am sharing the inspiration behind its creation in a series of seven posts.

This is the sixth of seven posts about my life in Senegal, where I reinvented myself.

Here are the first four:

#1 -The Day I Said Yes to a Different Life

#2 - It Started in My Kitchen

#3 - I Said Yes to the Unknown. Then this Happened…

#4 - Half Baker, Half Teacher - Fully Alive

#5 - From local markets to regular orders

Things were picking up.

Orders were flowing in.

The markets were buzzing.

I was tired, in the best way, but I needed help.

So, I did something that felt way out of my comfort zone:

I hired someone.

Just part-time at first.

A young woman who was curious, quick, and eager to learn.

I taught her how to measure, mix, prep, and bake, all the things I had figured out through trial and error.

And as I trained her, something in me shifted.

This wasn’t just about me anymore.

I was building something that could grow, and take others with it.

It was exciting.

It was terrifying.

It felt so very real.

Because stepping into leadership isn’t about having all the answers, it’s about being willing to trust yourself, out loud.

That’s confidence.

That’s also why I built the REIMAGINE Confidence Reboot because confidence isn’t something you wait for.

It’s something you create, one choice at a time.

Next time, I’ll share the full-circle moment, when I looked around and realized I loved the life I had built from scratch.

Not because it was perfect.

But because it was mine.

Big love,

Desiree

P.S. The REIMAGINE Your Life: 5-Day Confidence Reboot drops tomorrow, July 18.

If you’re ready to lead, not just follow, in this next chapter of your life, you’re gonna want to see what’s inside. Five modules, five days, five tools.



Want to guess what surprising habit we focus on in Module 3?

