The Truth No One Talks About

I wish I could tell you I launched my next chapter with a six-month emergency fund and a neat little savings cushion.

I didn’t.

I started with a shaky spreadsheet, overdue bills, and a knot in my stomach every time I opened my banking app.

That was my reality: the messy truth behind stepping into reinvention.

The Illusion of Being “Ready”

For years, I believed change could only happen once I was financially stable.

On paper, I looked fine: I had a steady salary and a respectable job title that made everyone else nod approvingly.

But the truth? Inside, I felt caged. It was like renting my life out to someone else’s schedule and wondering when I’d get to live my own.

When Doubt Gets Loud

The moment I started whispering about change, the voices grew louder:

“You’ll never make enough on your own.”

“You’ll burn through savings.”

“Who do you think you are?”

It felt like standing at the edge of a cliff, staring into fog. I couldn’t see the bottom, and I couldn’t see the bridge.

And I asked myself the same looping questions:

What if I fail?

What if I can’t pay rent?

What if I’m ridiculous for even trying?

The Turning Point

Then came the realisation: there was never going to be a perfect financial moment.

The cushion I kept waiting for wasn’t going to appear magically.

Reinvention wasn’t about flawless planning. It was about learning to move with the mess, taking small, imperfect actions that slowly built courage and clarity.

Building Confidence in Uncertain Times

Here’s what actually helped me start moving forward, even when the money fears didn’t disappear overnight:

A bare-bones budget — stripping my expenses down to the essentials so I knew my true “must-have” number.

Side hustle before leap — testing ideas while keeping some stability.

My “sleep at night” number — deciding on a savings amount that calmed me, even if it wasn’t six months’ worth.

Financial learning I had avoided — finally picking up one good book on money and asking smarter friends for advice.

Counting small wins — treating every £/€/$50 earned on the side as proof that I wasn’t crazy to try.

Starting Messy Is Still Starting

What I’ve learned is this: you don’t need to be fearless or financially perfect to start.

You just need to be willing to begin, messy, shaky, and slightly terrified.

Because clarity doesn’t come before the leap, it comes after the first brave step.

Real-Life Example: Georgie Hubbard’s Messy Journey

One story that still gives me chills is Georgie Hubbard—she’s someone who’s reinvented her career five times, and she openly calls her path “messy.” She stayed in jobs that weren’t the right fit, tried ideas that flopped, made income disappear and reappear, and yet kept learning. Her journey is not polished, but it’s powerful.

Here’s a ▶️ video where Georgie shares her story.

If This Is You Right Now…

If financial fear has been holding you back, I created something that can help.

REIMAGINE Your Life: A 5-Day Confidence Reboot is a self-paced digital course designed for women over 50 who are ready to stop waiting and start living.

Five days. Five tools. And the confidence to move forward, even with messy spreadsheets.

🌸 Resource Box: Tools to Help You Prepare for the Leap

If you’re navigating money worries while planning your next chapter, here are some places that can help:

MoneySmart Budget Planner — a free, simple tool to create a realistic budget.

Ellevest Magazine — approachable financial advice designed specifically for women.

Side Hustle Nation — practical ideas and inspiration for starting small income streams.

SCORE Women Entrepreneurs — free mentorship and resources for women starting businesses.

Have a great week! 🌹