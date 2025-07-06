In celebration of the launch of my first digital video course, I am sharing the inspiration behind its creation in a series of seven posts.

This is the fifth of seven posts about my life in Senegal, where I reinvented myself.

Here are the first four:

So, selling at a market was never part of the plan.

But someone told someone, who told someone else…

and suddenly, I had a little table at a local artisanal fair in Dakar.

I showed up early, nervous, hands full of sweet things I had baked with love and maybe a little anxiety.

Would people stop? Would they care?

Would they take a bite and smile or just walk past?

They stopped.

They smiled.

They came back.

And not just that day.

They started placing orders.

Recommending me to friends.

Bringing their kids by to say ‘hi’.

I also started selling at events! Imagine that.

I wasn’t just selling baked goods. I was creating joy. Connection. Community.

That changed something in me.

I would be out with new friends, and a random person would say, “There’s the muffin lady!”

A night out in Dakar with some fab women: a banker, jeweller, art gallery owner, a friend visiting, and me - the muffin lady. Can you figure out who is who?

I started standing taller.

Speaking with more confidence.

Charging without apologizing.

And here’s what I want you to hear:

Confidence doesn’t come first.

It comes from doing — even when you’re not ready.

Inside the REIMAGINE Your Life: A 5-Day Confidence Reboot, we break this down.

How you can build belief in yourself by showing up in small ways.

You don’t have to be fearless.

You just have to be willing.

Next time, I’ll tell you what happened when I trained my first staff member — and what it taught me about trust.

Big Love,

Desiree

🛍️💗

