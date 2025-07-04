In celebration of the launch of my first digital video course, I am sharing the inspiration behind its creation in a series of seven posts.

This is the third of seven posts on my life in Senegal, when I reinvented myself.

Here are the first two:

#1 -The Day I Said Yes to a Different Life

#2 - It Started in My Kitchen

The baking was starting to pick up. The brand was Vanilla Bean.

I had a few regulars. Some word-of-mouth orders. I was going to the monthly artisanal markets. It wasn’t enough to fully sustain me, but it felt like the start of something. Senegal is a French-speaking country. Their baked goods are all French… croissants and such. Muffins, banana bread, and lemon loaves were something completely new to the market.

This is me! At a monthly artisanal market, I became known as the muffin lady.

Then, out of nowhere, I got offered a part-time teaching job.

I didn’t go looking for it.

I hadn’t even updated my resume.

Someone I met at a dinner introduced me to someone else, and the next thing I knew, I was back in the classroom, part-time, a few days a week.

Just enough to cover the rent.

Just enough to take the pressure off the business.

Just enough to breathe.

It was a gift.

Not because it fixed everything…

But because it gave me space.

Space to grow the baking side.

Space to explore.

Space to build something slowly, without panic.

Looking back, that moment taught me something huge:

When you make space for the life you want…

Life often shows up to meet you halfway.

Inside the REIMAGINE Confidence Reboot, we explore how clarity and courage generate momentum.

You don’t have to chase everything.

You have to move forward, even if it’s slow, and trust that aligned things find you when you’re ready for them.

Next time, I’ll tell you what happened when I started living both lives at once, part-time baker, part-time teacher, fully alive.

Big Love,

Desiree

📚🥖

P.S. The REIMAGINE Your Life: A 5-Day Confidence Reboot drops July 8.

It’s for women over 50 who are ready to create a second act on their terms.



Want to guess what surprising question we use to spot your hidden opportunities?

The next part of this story continues tomorrow🌹

