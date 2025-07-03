In celebration of the launch of my first digital course, I am sharing the inspiration behind its creation in a series of seven posts.

This is the second of seven posts on the Senegal chapter of my life.

Once I settled into Dakar, the capital of Senegal, found an apartment, and bought a car (that’s a whole other story), I found myself spending more and more time in the kitchen.

I did have an oven. A small, simple, no-frills one that needed constant watching, but it worked.

I started baking, not with a business plan or a big goal, just because it felt good.

I experimented.

Tweaked old recipes. The ingredients available were not quite the same.

Tweaked things I hadn’t made in years.

Made messes. Made magic.

And slowly, something inside me started to shift.

I had been so focused on surviving, being responsible, holding it all together.

But now, I was creating something.

Something real. Something mine.

Vanilla Bean Mini Lemon Muffins

People started noticing.

They’d ask where I bought the muffins, banana bread, and the lemon bread (Senegalese loved lemon) I brought to events.

When I said I made them, they'd say, “Wait, can I order some?”

That’s when the idea hit me:

Maybe this could be something.

It wasn’t about going big.

It was about coming back to life.

And that’s the exact kind of spark we go after in the REIMAGINE 5-Day Confidence Reboot, the one that reminds you:

“I still have something in me. Something beautiful.”

More on what happened next in tomorrow’s email.

Big Love,

Desiree

🍞

P.S. The REIMAGINE Your Life: 5-Day Confidence Reboot course drops on July 8.

It’s the same process I used to go from stuck and second-guessing to alive and all-in.



Want to guess what tool we use to find your hidden confidence zones?

Feel free to reply in the comments.

The next part of this story continues tomorrow🌹