Once I settled into Dakar, the capital of Senegal, found an apartment, and bought a car (that’s a whole other story), I found myself spending more and more time in the kitchen.
I did have an oven. A small, simple, no-frills one that needed constant watching, but it worked.
I started baking, not with a business plan or a big goal, just because it felt good.
I experimented.
Tweaked old recipes. The ingredients available were not quite the same.
Tweaked things I hadn’t made in years.
Made messes. Made magic.
And slowly, something inside me started to shift.
I had been so focused on surviving, being responsible, holding it all together.
But now, I was creating something.
Something real. Something mine.
People started noticing.
They’d ask where I bought the muffins, banana bread, and the lemon bread (Senegalese loved lemon) I brought to events.
When I said I made them, they'd say, “Wait, can I order some?”
That’s when the idea hit me:
Maybe this could be something.
It wasn’t about going big.
It was about coming back to life.
More on what happened next in tomorrow’s email.
