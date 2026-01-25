Listen to the Deep Dive:

Since I started this Substack, I’ve had the joy of interviewing 13 incredible women, each one rewriting the rules about what’s possible after 50. They’ve left careers, started businesses, written books, packed up their lives and moved across the world, launched podcasts, blogs, and communities, all with the kind of honesty, grit, and humor that only women in midlife and beyond truly understand.

And tomorrow, I’m doing something new too.

For the first time, I’ll be hosting a live interview here on Substack — and you’re invited.

I’ll be speaking with Kisane Slaney, a woman over 80 who's still rocking it. She’s sharp, soulful, and full of stories — and I can’t wait for you to meet her.

Tune in live at 10 AM (South Africa time)— it’s her first Substack appearance and my first live event. We’re both excited (and maybe just a little nervous).

While we wait for that conversation, I want to share something special with you. These are 10 powerful lessons from the women I’ve already interviewed — real stories, real turning points, and the truths they discovered when they stopped playing small.

1. You don’t have to stay in a toxic place — even if the paycheck is steady

After nearly 40 years with the U.S. Army, Margaret Williams chose to walk away. The stress, the lack of psychological safety, the health decline — it just wasn’t worth it anymore. “I had to choose me,” she said. And she did. Now she’s mentoring others, supporting young engineers, and reclaiming her joy.

🌹Lesson: Leaving isn’t failure. Sometimes it’s the bravest form of success.

2. Every woman has multiple lives inside her — it’s okay to change chapters

Neera Mahajan reinvented herself over and over: from biochemist to IT project manager to writer. When her manager told her she’d never make senior leadership due to her writing? She took that as a challenge — and went on to publish 8 books and retire early to write full-time.

🌹Lesson: You don’t have to choose one identity. You’re allowed to grow into all of them.

3. You can write your way into a life you haven’t lived yet

Magdalena Pronuska didn’t reinvent once — she reinvented again and again. After surviving a childhood health crisis linked to the Chernobyl disaster, immigrating to the U.S. at 21 with no English, and later burning out as a mom and entrepreneur, she hit her emotional edge.

But she didn’t collapse — she wrote. Every day. For 20 minutes. In full truth. That became her healing, and then her method — something she now teaches called Future Scripting. She writes about the woman she wants to become as if she already exists, and then moves toward her.

🌹Lesson: You don’t have to know how. Just start with the story you’re ready to believe.

4. Fear is loudest right before the breakthrough

Lisa Marie Cabrelli left a successful corporate career, started a doll-clothing company, and later became a novelist. Her self-doubt nearly stopped her from pursuing a PhD at 52, but she did it anyway. “I am an expert at change,” she said. And she proved it, again and again.

🌹Lesson: That voice telling you you’re not good enough? It’s lying.

5. Sometimes, grief is what cracks you open to your purpose

When Neera lost her father, she wrote a blog post in his honor. That one post opened the floodgates. She began writing publicly — no longer hiding her voice — and eventually built a life around storytelling and self-expression.

🌹Lesson: Your most painful moments might also be your most creative ones.

6. You’re not too old to build something new from scratch

Jo Barnes was over 40 when she sold her company, moved across the world, and became a full-time digital nomad. She now writes about living abroad after 50 and encourages women to stop waiting. “If I were starting again today, I’d start on Substack,” she says. “There’s so much opportunity now.”

🌹Lesson: It’s not too late. The internet didn’t close the doors on you — it built you a new one.

7. Validation starts with you

For years, Laura Le Fhae felt unseen — in her marriage, her work, her community. Then she realized: “I was invalidating myself.” Once she claimed her own worth, her whole life shifted. She stopped waiting to be chosen and started choosing herself.

🌹Lesson: Self-respect is the foundation of reinvention.

8. Reinvention can come from rage — and that’s okay

Patricia Brooks found herself silenced in a work environment that dismissed her potential. But that fury fueled her pivot. She turned her story into a coaching practice, helping other women step into visibility. Her anger became a message: “You’re allowed to be seen.”

🌹Lesson: Use the fire. It’s pointing to what matters most.

9. Writing can be the bridge between your past and your future

After a full career, Iva Ursano didn’t want retirement — she wanted rebirth. She started blogging to share her life and lessons, eventually turning her voice into income and community. She became her own publisher, mentor, and muse.

🌹Lesson: Your story is your superpower. Tell it.

10. You don’t need to feel ready — you just need to start

Kristi Keller was grieving, broke, and stuck — until one person paid her to write for them. That tiny “yes” became a snowball. Today, she helps others grow their Substacks while living a slow, meaningful life on her terms.

🌹Lesson: You don’t have to wait for confidence. Take action, and confidence will catch up.

11. Joy is not a luxury — it’s your birthright

After a long career, Gail Keyes-Allen didn’t just want to pivot professionally; she wanted to feel alive again. For her, reinvention wasn’t just about “what’s next,” but about who she truly was without the pressure to prove anything to anyone. She tuned out the noise and tuned into herself, spiritually, emotionally, and creatively.

Her reinvention became less about doing more and more and more about aligning with joy. That included everything from painting to dancing to letting go of people who didn’t clap when she grew.

🌹Lesson: You don’t have to earn your joy. You just have to claim it.

You are not too late. You are right on time.

If you’ve been waiting for a sign — this is it. These women aren’t extraordinary because they reinvented their lives. They’re extraordinary because they listened to that quiet voice inside that said: There’s more for me. And then they moved.

You can too.

