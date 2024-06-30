The Second Bloom 🥀🌹

Michelle L Smith
Oct 10

Afro Beats have been the sound of our summer here in California! We started with Rema, went on to Burna Boy, Omah Lay, Wande Coal - would love some South African artist recommendations too please! It's incredible how you can travel the world and learn so many things once you start listening to music from another country.

Ms Dudu
Jul 1

Afro Beats is broad Ms Des, it’s not only Nigerian artists. So sad that there’s no representation of Southern African Afro music 😔

