What’s Afrobeats?

Afrobeats is a genre of music that stresses percussion rhythms and elements of jazz and funk. It originated in the late 1960s in Nigeria. The lyrics were often political back then, but today, they can be about anything.

What is it going to do for you?

Afro Beats will lift your spirits. The upbeat tempo, rhythmic beats, and funky melodies create an energy that can instantly improve your mood. When you listen to Afro Beats, you're not just hearing music; you're feeling the joy and vibrancy of the African culture.

My experience

As an avid listener of Afrobeats, I can swear to its mood-boosting properties. Artists like Burna Boy, Davido, and Afro B have captivated audiences worldwide with their energetic onstage presence and feel-good tracks, and their music is becoming more popular globally.

What should you do next?

To experience the happiness that Afro Beats can bring, start by creating your playlist. Include tracks like "Ye" by Burna Boy, "Fall" by Davido, and "Drogba (Joanna)" by Afro B. Listen to these songs whenever you need a pick-me-up or want to infuse some positivity into your day. Let the music move you, and don’t be afraid to dance to the beats.

Discover Afrobeats. Boost our mood. Turn up the volume, let the rhythms flow through you, and embrace the vibe. Here is an afrobeat playlist from Spotify to get you started.

Share your favorite Afrobeat tracks and how they make you feel in the comments.

