#1 -The Day I Said Yes To a Different Life
How I left certainty behind and found myself in the unknown
In celebration of the launch of my first digital course, I am sharing the inspiration behind its creation in a series of seven posts.
This is the first of seven posts on the Senegal chapter of my life.
A few years ago, I landed in Senegal (West Africa) with a few suitcases, a general plan, and a gut feeling I couldn’t ignore.
I had just walked away from a teaching job in South Africa, not because it was bad, but because it wasn’t mine anymore.
I felt like I’d outgrown my life. Like I was wearing someone else’s coat, and it just didn’t fit.
There was no grand blueprint waiting for me.
No perfect strategy.
Just a quiet voice inside that kept whispering:
“It’s time to start over.”
And I listened.
I arrived in Dakar with no job lined up, no long-term place to live, and no idea how I would make it all work.
But I knew this: I didn’t want to spend another year shrinking in a life that didn’t stretch me.
So I gave myself permission to try.
To wander.
I figured it out as I went.
To reimagine everything.
Looking back, that one choice, to listen to myself, changed everything.
And that’s where this story begins.
Big Love,
Desiree
P.S. The REIMAGINE Your Life: 5-Day Confidence Reboot drops on July 8.
It’s the same process I used to go from stuck and second-guessing to alive and all-in.
Want to guess what the very first thing we tackle inside the course is? (Hint: it’s not goal-setting.) Feel free to reply in the comments.
The next part of this story continues tomorrow🌹