A few years ago, I landed in Senegal (West Africa) with a few suitcases, a general plan, and a gut feeling I couldn’t ignore.

I had just walked away from a teaching job in South Africa, not because it was bad, but because it wasn’t mine anymore.

I felt like I’d outgrown my life. Like I was wearing someone else’s coat, and it just didn’t fit.

There was no grand blueprint waiting for me.

No perfect strategy.

Just a quiet voice inside that kept whispering:

“It’s time to start over.”

And I listened.

I arrived in Dakar with no job lined up, no long-term place to live, and no idea how I would make it all work.

But I knew this: I didn’t want to spend another year shrinking in a life that didn’t stretch me.

So I gave myself permission to try.

To wander.

I figured it out as I went.

To reimagine everything.

Looking back, that one choice, to listen to myself, changed everything.

The first car I bought in Senegal which was a dud!

And that’s where this story begins.

Big Love,

Desiree

The next part of this story continues tomorrow🌹


