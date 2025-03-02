The Second Bloom 🥀🌹
The Fear of Losing Everything (And Why It Won’t Happen to You)
Starting over at 50? Scared you’ll run out of money? Here’s how to take that first small step without losing your sanity (or your savings).
Mar 2
Desiree Brown-Quilty
February 2025
Can I Afford to Start Over? The Money Fear That Keeps Women Over 50 Stuck
How to overcome financial fear, rethink money, and take smart steps toward reinvention after 50—without risking it all
Feb 23
Desiree Brown-Quilty
Life Reimagined 104: Kim Williams on Reinventing Life After 50
Leaving Hollywood Behind for Freedom, Joy, and a Fresh Start
Feb 19
Desiree Brown-Quilty
Reinventing Yourself After 50: Because Who Says You Can't Teach an Old Dog New Tricks?
Your Second Act: Where Experience Meets Attitude (and Wine Occasionally Helps)
Feb 16
Desiree Brown-Quilty
The REIMAGINE Revolution: 9 Power Moves to Reinvent Your Life After 50
How to Channel Nine Incredible Women and Create Your Most Exciting Chapter Yet
Feb 9
Desiree Brown-Quilty
TRF-WS#9: Empower Worksheet
Celebrate your journey, stand in your power, and inspire others to do the same
Feb 2
Desiree Brown-Quilty
TRF#9: How to Ruth Bader Ginsburg Your Life: Redefine Power, Purpose, and Possibility After 50
Celebrate your journey, stand in your power, and inspire others to do the same
Feb 2
Desiree Brown-Quilty
January 2025
She Quit Her Job (Again) And Started Over At 58
A story for women who are looking at reinventing themselves and living life on their terms.
Published on The Lemon Tree Mindset 🌳🍋
Jan 29
TRF#8: How to Michelle Obama Your Life: Navigate Change with Grace After 50
Learn how to adapt, pivot, and thrive when life throws you unexpected challenges
Jan 26
Desiree Brown-Quilty
TRF-WS#8: Navigate Worksheet
REIMAGINE your life after 50: The Reimagine Framework was created to guide you on your path to reinventing yourself after 50.
Jan 26
Desiree Brown-Quilty
TRF# 7: How to J.K. Rowling Your Life and Spark Your Next Chapter at 50
Discover how creative solutions can help you overcome life’s challenges and reinvent your story.
Jan 19
Desiree Brown-Quilty
